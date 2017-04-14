Bay Area Teens Shatter Their Own Domino Record

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A state domino record was smashed in San Jose Friday afternoon by the same team Bay Area high school students that set the record earlier this year.
The group of young men spent the last 3-days setting up more than 25,000 dominoes inside the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose.
Friday afternoon, they set it all in motion.
The previous state record of 15,000 dominoes was set by the very same team of teenagers back in January.
“I learned that it was possible to build such a huge machine in three days if you work hard enough,” said Alex Berlaga, a junior at Gunn High School in Palo Alto. “Even with school, I had a great time building. I had some great people building with me and I really enjoyed the process.”