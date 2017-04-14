Lucasfilm President Confirms Carrie Fisher Will Not Be In Star Wars: Episode IX

(CBS SF) – Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy has officially set the record straight on the late Carrie Fisher’s appearance on the 9th installment of the Star Wars saga. It’s a no.

During a interview with ABC News, Kennedy addressed reports that Fisher’s brother Todd had told the New York Daily News, their family gave Disney/Lucasfilm permission to use recent footage of Carrie for Episode IX.

“We finished everything in VIII and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie,” Kennedy tells the outlet.

“…and we’re so happy we were able to complete filming in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away at a time when we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts. We had not written a script yet. But we’ve regrouped. We started over again in January. Sadly, Carrie will not be in IX.”

Kennedy also said “we’ll see a lot of her (Carrie) in eight, which is great” which confirms reports that General Leia’s presence in The Last Jedi will be big.

Watch a tribute to Carrie Fisher from Star Wars Celebration:



On Friday, the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi was revealed during Star Wars Celebration in Florida. In just 7 hours, the trailer has been viewed close to 10 Million times on YouTube. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in theaters on December 15, 2017.

