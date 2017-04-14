Mark Hamill Said ‘Star Wars’ Tribute To Carrie Fisher Is Therapy

ORLANDO, FL (CBS SF/AP) – Mark Hamill says he’s still grieving over Carrie Fisher’s death, but sharing memories of his late friend and co-star with fans at Star Wars Celebration is “part of the process that I need to move on.”

The Oakland-native led an hour-long tribute to Fisher on Friday evening at the event in Orlando, Florida. He called Fisher “my beloved space twin” and said they were also great friends off-screen.

He said they even shared a steamy make-out session once.

Watch a tribute to Carrie Fisher from Star Wars Celebration:



Hamill told stories of visiting with Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in New York and attending incredible parties at their homes in Los Angeles. He also introduced video clips of George Lucas and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson in which they share anecdotes about working with Fisher.

On Friday, the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi was revealed during Star Wars Celebration in Florida. In just 7 hours, the trailer has been viewed close to 10 Million times on YouTube. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases in theaters on December 15, 2017.

