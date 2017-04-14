Spectacular Fire Damages Luxury Shops At Bellagio Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.

A fire official said the blaze damaged decorative facing on the roof of a shopping and restaurant annex at the resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Larry Haydu said Friday that no one was injured in the spectacular fire about 11 p.m.

He said damage was limited to the roof of the Via Bellagio annex. A cause wasn’t immediately known.

Hotel spokeswoman Yvette Monet said the retail area was evacuated, but operations weren’t interrupted at the posh casino and hotel with nearly 4,000 rooms.

Gusty winds made fighting the fire difficult. Haydu said crews had trouble reaching the rooftop adjacent to the iconic dancing fountains near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The retail area has high-end stores like Tiffany & Co. and Chanel, and celebrity restaurants line the fountain lake.