Three Wounded In Vacaville Apartment Complex Shooting

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Three people were gunned down as they stood outside a Vacaville apartment complex late Thursday night, authorities said.
Vacaville police Lt. Mark Donaldson said that officers responded to the Camden Parc apartment complex at 159 Aegean Way after shots rang out just before midnight.
Arriving officer found a man, a woman and a teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The three were taken to a hospital with critical injuries,
according to Donaldson.
“They were standing outside their apartment” when they were shot, Donaldson said.
Police have a description of one suspect and were following up on information regarding a second suspect.
“Our detectives are at the apartment complex now trying to contact any potential witnesses,” Donaldson said. “This is where we need our community’s help.”
He described one of the suspects as a black man in his 20s wearing all black, with a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Potter at (707) 469-4827.