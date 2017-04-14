Secret Service Firings After Milpitas Man’s Alleged White House Breach

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – The Secret Service has reportedly fired two officers over their handling of an incident last month where a Bay Area man allegedly jumped a fence at the White House.

The two officers were assigned to guard posts located at the Treasury Department building and at an entrance to East Executive Avenue next to the executive mansion on the night of March 10th, CNN reported.

Authorities said Jonathan Tran of Milpitas jumped several fences and was on the White House grounds for more than 15 minutes before he was detected near an entrance.

Court records claim Tran told the Secret Service he’s a friend of the president and had an appointment. He allegedly was carrying two cans of mace at the time of his arrest.

President Donald Trump was at home at the time. Following the incident, Trump praised the Secret Service response and referred to Tran as a “troubled person.”

After his arrest, Tran was allowed to return to the Bay Area while awaiting trial. In an interview with KPIX 5, Tran said he was at the White House because he “just wanted attention.”

Tran is charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.