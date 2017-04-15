French Fighter Jets Over SF Spark Concern, Memories Of 911

April 15, 2017 6:47 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF)– The sight of French fighter jets over the San Francisco bay had many people concerned.

It turns out the jets were part of a French Air Force operation, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War 1.

The jets are similar to the Blue Angels, and flew over 9 symbolic monuments including the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge.

