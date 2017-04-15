French Fighter Jets Over SF Spark Concern, Memories Of 911

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF)– The sight of French fighter jets over the San Francisco bay had many people concerned.
It turns out the jets were part of a French Air Force operation, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War 1.
The jets are similar to the Blue Angels, and flew over 9 symbolic monuments including the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge.
I kind of freaked out right now when some fighter jets flew near SFO until I realized the @SFGiants opener is happening right now.
— Chuff (@chrishuff_sf) April 10, 2017