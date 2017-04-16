7 Injured In Head-On Collision On Hwy 160 In Rio Vista

April 16, 2017 10:14 PM
Highway 160, Injury, Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured and a portion of state highway 160 in Rio Vista is closed after a head-on traffic collision, according to a fire dispatcher.

Solano County Fire reported on Twitter at 9:03 p.m. that two ambulances and one air ambulance had been called to the scene just south of state Highway 12.

A dispatcher for the Rio Vista Fire Department said that the air ambulance was canceled due to weather concerns and a third ambulance was en route to the scene.

Information on what caused the accident or the status of the victims was not immediately available. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

