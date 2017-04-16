BART Reports Major Delay Between South Hayward, Union City Stations

April 16, 2017 9:55 PM
BART, BART Delays, Equipment Problem, South Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART is reporting a major delay between the South Hayward and Union City stations in both directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

BART officials reported on Twitter at 9:10 p.m. that there was a 10-minute delay in the Richmond and Warm Springs directions.

As of 9:20 p.m. the issue had been upgraded to a major delay and a dispatcher said it was caused by equipment failure and that trains were delayed in excess of 30 minutes.

BART officials said a mechanic was en route.

