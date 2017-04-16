CHP: Unoccupied Car Found Under Water Near Candlestick Point

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle was found submerged in waters near Candlestick Point in San Francisco Sunday evening with apparently no one inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported at 5:57 p.m. that a vehicle went over an embankment on northbound U.S. Highway 101 and plunged into the water about a quarter mile south of Candlestick Point.
The CHP said officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle about 20 yards from the roadway with nobody inside.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the water.
The incident is currently under investigation.