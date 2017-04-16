EASTER SHOWERS: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Firefighters Rescue Man Who Got Lost Exploring San Francisco Sewers

April 16, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Mission Bay, Rescue, San Francisco Fire Department, Sewer, SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who decided to explore the San Francisco sewer system and got lost Sunday morning escaped injury, fire officials said.

Firefighters were rescuing the man at 8:56 a.m. at 451 Berry St. in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The man decided earlier Sunday morning to explore the sewer system and started yelling for help when he got lost.

A police officer heard him through a sewer grate and called firefighters who responded and rescued the man.

The rescue was complete by 9:03 a.m. and Berry Street reopened, according to fire officials.

