Nine Injured In Vallejo Teenage House Party Shooting

April 16, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Crime, House party, Police, Shooting, Teens, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Four people were shot and five others injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted at a house party in Vallejo, authorities said.

According to Vallejo police Lt. Steve Cheatham, police received a call at 12:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at 110 Calhoun Street, near Benson Ave.

Arriving officers learned that a large group of teenagers were gathered for a party at the address.

According to Cheatham, a group of teenagers were gathered outside the residence when someone inside a vehicle across the street opened fire at the crowd.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered other injuries. All nine people, all of them minors, were transported to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries, Cheatham said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a four-door vehicle, possibly carrying two suspects inside.

The incident is currently under investigation and the suspects remain at large.

