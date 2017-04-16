Nine Injured In Vallejo Teenage House Party Shooting

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Four people were shot and five others injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted at a house party in Vallejo, authorities said.
According to Vallejo police Lt. Steve Cheatham, police received a call at 12:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at 110 Calhoun Street, near Benson Ave.
Arriving officers learned that a large group of teenagers were gathered for a party at the address.
According to Cheatham, a group of teenagers were gathered outside the residence when someone inside a vehicle across the street opened fire at the crowd.
Four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered other injuries. All nine people, all of them minors, were transported to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries, Cheatham said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a four-door vehicle, possibly carrying two suspects inside.
The incident is currently under investigation and the suspects remain at large.