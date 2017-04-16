Video: Warriors React To Game 1 Win

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-109 to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Game 2 is Wednesday at Oracle Arena.
Draymond Green filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals.
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were outscored 75-44 by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
JaVale McGee provided a spark off the bench with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Ian Clark scored 5 of his 12 points during the Warriors 15-2 run to start the 4th quarter.
David West helped set the tone on defense in the 2nd half when the Warriors limited Lillard and McCollum to 27 points.