Video: Warriors React To Game 1 Win

April 16, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA playoffs, Portland Trail Blazers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-109 to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 2 is Wednesday at Oracle Arena.


Draymond Green filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals.


Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were outscored 75-44 by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.


JaVale McGee provided a spark off the bench with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.


Ian Clark scored 5 of his 12 points during the Warriors 15-2 run to start the 4th quarter.


David West helped set the tone on defense in the 2nd half when the Warriors limited Lillard and McCollum to 27 points.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia