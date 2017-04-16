Viral Video Shows White Supremacist Sucker-Punch Berkeley Anti-Trump Protester

BERKELEY (KPIX) — In the wake of Saturday’s protest violence in Berkeley, videos and photos of the brawls that broke out have been circulating online

One clip, in particular, is sparking outrage at a known white supremacist, a student at Cal State East Bay.

Of all the fist-fights, explosions and bloody brawls that broke out at Saturday’s so-called “Patriots Day” protest in downtown Berkeley, one moment stood out.

In a video posted to social media, a young woman — apparently protesting Pres. Trump — is seen being sucker-punched.

A reverse-angle picture shows her own fist extended as well. The video and image have gone viral — not least because the man throwing the punch is Nathan Damigo, founder of the white supremacist organization known as “Identity Europa.”

KPIX attempted to make contact with the woman, who goes by the name Louise Rosealma. A fundraising page for her says that, since the protest, she has received rape and murder threats online. It’s unclear whether Berkeley police are investigating the incident or Nathan Damigo.

We attempted to reach Damigo for comment but he has not replied.