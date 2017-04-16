EASTER SHOWERS: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Viral Video Shows White Supremacist Sucker-Punch Berkeley Anti-Trump Protester

by Christin Ayers April 16, 2017 7:31 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley Protest, Christin Ayers, Crime, Riot, Social Media, Viral video, White Supremacist

BERKELEY (KPIX) — In the wake of Saturday’s protest violence in Berkeley, videos and photos of the brawls that broke out have been circulating online

2-Frames from "Sucker Punch" Video

Two images from a video showing a woman being punched during Saturday’s “Patriots Day” protest in downtown Berkeley. (via WeAreChange.org)

One clip, in particular, is sparking outrage at a known white supremacist, a student at Cal State East Bay.

Of all the fist-fights, explosions and bloody brawls that broke out at Saturday’s so-called “Patriots Day” protest in downtown Berkeley, one moment stood out.

In a video posted to social media, a young woman — apparently protesting Pres. Trump — is seen being sucker-punched.

Reverse-Angle of Woman Punched at Protest

Reverse-angle photo showing woman punched at the protest

A reverse-angle picture shows her own fist extended as well. The video and image have gone viral — not least because the man throwing the punch is Nathan Damigo, founder of the white supremacist organization known as “Identity Europa.”

KPIX attempted to make contact with the woman, who goes by the name Louise Rosealma. A fundraising page for her says that, since the protest, she has received rape and murder threats online. It’s unclear whether Berkeley police are investigating the incident or Nathan Damigo.

We attempted to reach Damigo for comment but he has not replied.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia