Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Strikes Near The Geysers

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near The Geysers geothermal field in Lake County Monday afternoon.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:31 p.m. about 2 miles west of Anderson Springs and 22 miles north of Santa Rosa, at a depth of less than 1 mile.
Visitors to the USGS website from Sonoma, Napa and Lake Counties reported shaking from the quake.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
