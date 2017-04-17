Hundreds Dressed As Chaplin’s ‘Tramp’ At Star’s Swiss Home

CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY, SWITZERLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed as his “Tramp” character have gathered at the silent film star’s former home in Switzerland, marking what would have been his 128th birthday.
The Chaplin’s World museum, which opened a year ago, said 662 people sporting the star’s distinctive bowler hat and cane gathered Sunday at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey, above Lake Geneva.
It was during his time running Essanay-West studio located in Niles, California in 1915 where Chaplin developed “The Tramp” character and innovated comedy forever.
The Manoir de Ban is where Chaplin lived his last 25 years, raising children, writing music and movie scripts and contemplating his legacy far from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight.
Chaplin died in 1977.
