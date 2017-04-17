Suspect Sought In Attempted Rape Near Sonoma County Trail

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Monday were searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked and attempted to rape a jogger on a popular Sonoma Valley trail on Sunday.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office, the attack happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near the area of Norrbom Road and the Sonoma Overlook trail. A 24-year-old female jogger told authorities she was running through the area when a man yelled at her. She continued on her way, but was suddenly pushed from behind and fell onto the ground on the east side of Norrbom Road.

The suspect fell on top of the victim, punched her several times and attempted to rape her. The jogger fought off the suspect and managed to escape and call for help.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies along with a K-9 team from the Santa Rosa Police Department searched the area extensively on foot while the Sheriff’s helicopter searched from the air, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 50’s with a white bushy beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black sweater, black beanie and dirty jeans. The victim further described the suspect as “homeless looking.”

Detectives are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into the attack. Anyone who witnessed someone matching this description in the area is asked to call 707-565-2185. The Sheriff’s Department additionally advised that anyone using these trails or jogging in the area take extra precaution and immediately report any suspicious people or activity.