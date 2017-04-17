Tree Fire, Downed Wires Close State Hwy 84 In Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A part of State Highway 84 is closed this afternoon in Woodside because of a tree fire and lives wires in the roadway, San Mateo County officials said.
The fire was first reported at 2 p.m. Highway 84 is closed between Friars Lane and Portola Road.
County officials have not said when the road might reopen.
Drivers can instead use Portola Road, Old La Honda Road or Kings Mountain Road.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.