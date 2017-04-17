Tree Fire, Downed Wires Close State Hwy 84 In Woodside

April 17, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Closure, Downed Wires, Fire, State Hwy 84

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A part of State Highway 84 is closed this afternoon in Woodside because of a tree fire and lives wires in the roadway, San Mateo County officials said.

The fire was first reported at 2 p.m. Highway 84 is closed between Friars Lane and Portola Road.

County officials have not said when the road might reopen.

Drivers can instead use Portola Road, Old La Honda Road or Kings Mountain Road.

