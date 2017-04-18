Rohnert Park Man Arrested In North Beach Hit-And-Run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco Tuesday morning announced the arrest of a Rohnert Park man in a hit-and-run collision that left an 86-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

John Weiper surrendered to police on Monday and was booked on suspicion of felony of hit-and-run and reckless driving after an investigation identified him as a suspect in the March 29 collision.

Weiper allegedly struck the woman shortly after 3 p.m. as he was driving north on Columbus Avenue.

She was crossing mid-block between Union and Filbert streets at the time, according to police.

The woman was transported to San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still recovering from her injuries in a medical facility, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Weiper is currently out of custody, according to jail records.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.