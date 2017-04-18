Rohnert Park Man Arrested In North Beach Hit-And-Run

April 18, 2017 12:07 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco Tuesday morning announced the arrest of a Rohnert Park man in a hit-and-run collision that left an 86-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

John Weiper surrendered to police on Monday and was booked on suspicion of felony of hit-and-run and reckless driving after an investigation identified him as a suspect in the March 29 collision.

Weiper allegedly struck the woman shortly after 3 p.m. as he was driving north on Columbus Avenue.

She was crossing mid-block between Union and Filbert streets at the time, according to police.

The woman was transported to San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still recovering from her injuries in a medical facility, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Weiper is currently out of custody, according to jail records.

