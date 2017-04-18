Senate Democrats Consider Suing Trump Administration Over Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There’s a growing push among Congressional Democrats to sue President Donald Trump.

The subject came up at a town hall meeting in San Francisco with Senator Dianne Feinstein.

On Monday, Senator Feinstein (D-CA) said that Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), is trying to collect money from other members of the Senate.

The money is for a lawsuit against the President over his business conflicts. Feinstein said the hope is that there’ll be 41 senators supporting the suit.

Senator Kamala Harris said Tuesday that she’s not aware of any requests for money, but confirmed that there have been extensive conversations in the Senate about taking legal action to find out what’s going on with the President’s businesses.

Harris said, “I’ve certainly talked with Senator Blumenthal who is a former Attorney General so he and I have that in common…about legal strategies that might be appropriate to figure out what’s going on in terms of the Trump Administration and any possible conflicts.”

Senator Harris said that if there’s a legitimate basis to file a lawsuit against the President, she’s open to being a plaintiff.

“…understanding that the courts of our country may be, in many circumstances, the final place where justice will happen if it doesn’t come out of the White House,” she said.

We’ve repeatedly reached out to Senator Feinstein for details about the suit, and have also asked Senator Blumenthal for information. Neither has responded.