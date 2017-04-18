Water Flowing Down Damaged Oroville Spillway

April 18, 2017 8:42 AM
OROVILLE (CBS SF/AP) — Officials have reopened the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam as more rain moved across Northern California.

The state said Monday that inflows to the lake are running at 28,224 cubic feet per second while outflows down the spillway are running at 35,000 cubic feet per second.

Using the spillway was necessary because enough water can’t be released through the powerhouse underneath the dam to keep up with the inflow.

The National Weather Service expects scattered showers through Thursday in the area.

In February, authorities ordered the evacuation of 188,000 people downstream after surging releases of water tore away chunks of the main spillway and then the secondary emergency spillway eroded. Residents were allowed to return home later that week. Authorities said the dam itself suffered no damage.

