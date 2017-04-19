13-Year-Old Girl From Mountain View Reported Missing

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen at school Wednesday afternoon in Mountain View.
Myra Renteria was last seen leaving Crittenden Middle School, located at 1701 Rock St., according to police.
She’s described as a being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Myra might have taken public transit to leave the area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (650) 903-6395.
