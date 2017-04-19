Police Activity Halts BART Service At Walnut Creek Station

April 19, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: BART, Police Activity, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – BART service has been halted at the Walnut Creek station due to police activity reportedly involving an “unstable patron” Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, no trains on the SFO – Pittsburg / Bay Point line are running through the station due to a person threatening to jump on the tracks.

BART initially reported the delay via the @SFBARTalert Twitter account at about 1:30 p.m.

A short time later it clarified that no trains were passing through the station at Walnut Creek.

While there were few details given regarding the police activity, the agency’s other Twitter account @SFBART posted that it was an issue with an “unstable patron.”

BART said Contra Costa County Transit is providing parallel bus service through several lines, including bus 25, 15 & 9.

The bus bridge was put in place to serve passengers between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill with parallel service for passengers in both directions shortly before 3 p.m.

More details to come.

