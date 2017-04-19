British Royalty Honors Dame Victoria Beckham

April 19, 2017 6:07 AM
LONDON (CBS SF) – As a Spice Girl, she was known as Posh Spice. Now, we may address her as Dame Victoria Beckham.

On Wednesday, the 43 year-old mother of 4 and fashion mogul was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. A honor presented by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for her services in the fashion industry and her charity work. In a statement, Beckham said she was “proud to be British”.

In attendance was her retired soccer husband David Beckham, minus the children.

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill and award-winning actor Mark Rylance, best known for his roles in The BFG and Bridge of Spies, were also given honors.

Dame Beckham posted a photo on Facebook that read “Wonderful day celebrating with my beautiful family x #BuckinghamPalace #OBE 🇬🇧 VB”


