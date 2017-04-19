California’s Rainy Winter Likely To Give Mosquito Populations A Boost

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — After years of drought the mosquito population is poised to make a comeback — with a vengeance.

Our exceptionally wet winter left no shortage of places for mosquitoes to breed.

Santa Clara County Vector Control spokesperson Russ Parman says, “They’re very good at finding all of that water. So, we will have higher than average mosquito populations this time of year.”

Health officials are bracing for an explosion of the insects which can spread dangerous diseases like West Nile Virus.

Last year more than 400 people caught West Nile Virus in California, and 19 died.

But it’s not just large bodies of water you have to be concerned about. Mosquitoes can breed in backyard pools or really, in any standing water that’s collected during months of rain.

Santa Clara County resident Karen Paulsen was among those who attended an open house at vector control.

She said she is concerned about the mosquitoes due to of the recent wet weather.

Vector Control typically targets mosquito larvae, either with pesticides or so-called mosquito fish.

Parman said, “Larval control in the water is much more efficient than trying to attack adults which can fly around for miles.”

The county is attacking mosquitoes when they’re young and small, hoping to prevent bigger problems down the line.