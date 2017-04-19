Driver Arrested After Wild Rampage Through San Rafael Neighborhood

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A San Rafael man was in custody on felony DUI and other charges early Wednesday after he allegedly crashed into 12 cars, knocked down several street signs and injured two people in the city’s Canal neighborhood.

San Rafael police said 29-year-old Carlos Miguel Cauich-Noh was being held in Marin County Jail on felony DUI resulting in an injury, DUI with a blood alcohol content above .08%, felony hit and run with an injury, misdemeanor hit and run and driving while unlicensed.

Officers began getting 911 calls at 8:46 p.m. reporting a reckless driver in the Canal neighborhood that who was colliding with cars and then driving away.

At 8:50 p.m., police received a 911 call from the area of Portsmouth Cove and Spinnaker Point about a truck that had driven onto a resident’s lawn. It was reported that a concerned citizen, who began following the reckless driver, had tackled and detained him.

Arriving officers found Cauich-Noh being held to the ground. Officers found that Cauich-Noh was intoxicated and arrested him for being under the influence of alcohol while driving a motor vehicle.

Officers retraced Cauich-Noh’s driving path and found that he had caused at least seven hit and run collisions throughout the Canal Neighborhood in just four minutes.

A total of 12 cars had been damaged along with city property which included several street signs. Two people received minor injuries when Cauich-Noh’s vehicle struck their minivan in the area of Fairfax Street and Canal Street. They were treated by San Rafael firefighters and paramedics at the scene and released.

Collisions were reported along Canal Street, Belvedere Street, Fairfax Street, Kerner Boulevard, Bahia Lane, Spinnaker Point and Portsmouth Cove.