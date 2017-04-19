Resident Shot During A Burglary In The Oakland Hills

April 19, 2017 8:18 PM
Burglary, Chimney Rock, Oakland, Oakland Hills, Police, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A resident in the Oakland Hills was shot during a burglary Wednesday evening, police said.

Oakland police said a call about a burglary came in just before 6 p.m. on Chimney Rock, near Keller Avenue and Skyline Boulevard.

Officers learned that a resident had been shot and they searched the neighborhood for the suspect.

As of 7:40 p.m., Oakland police said no suspect had been located.

Police did not immediately provide details about the victim’s condition nor did they immediately release a suspect description.

