Resident Shot During A Burglary In The Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A resident in the Oakland Hills was shot during a burglary Wednesday evening, police said.
Oakland police said a call about a burglary came in just before 6 p.m. on Chimney Rock, near Keller Avenue and Skyline Boulevard.
Officers learned that a resident had been shot and they searched the neighborhood for the suspect.
As of 7:40 p.m., Oakland police said no suspect had been located.
Police did not immediately provide details about the victim’s condition nor did they immediately release a suspect description.