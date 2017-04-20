49ers, Raiders 2017 Schedules Announced

(CBS SF) — It’s become a day that football fans circle on their calendar because it allows them to update their calendars for the fall. The NFL released the schedules for the 2017 season.
The Raiders will begin their season in Nashville against the Titans and play five primetime games.
The 49ers will begin their season at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10th. A change from the past thwo seasons when they’ve opened up at home on Monday night.
Raiders:
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV
Sun., Sept. 10 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Sept. 17 NEW YORK JETS 1:05 p.m. CBS
Sun., Sept. 24 at Washington Redskins 5:30 p.m. NBC
Sun., Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 8 BALTIMORE RAVENS 1:05 p.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 15 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 1:25 p.m. CBS
Thu., Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 5:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
Sun., Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Nov. 5 at Miami Dolphins 5:30 p.m. NBC
BYE WEEK
Sun., Nov. 19 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Mexico City) 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Nov. 26 DENVER BRONCOS 1:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Dec. 3 NEW YORK GIANTS 1:25 p.m. FOX
Sun., Dec. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS
Sun., Dec. 17 DALLAS COWBOYS 5:30 p.m. NBC
Mon., Dec. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Sun., Dec. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
49ers:
DATE OPPONENT PACIFIC TIME NETWORK
Sunday, September 10 Carolina 1:25 p.m. FOX
Sunday, September 17 @ Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
Thursday, September 21 Los Angeles Rams 5:25 p.m. NFL Network
Sunday, October 1 @ Arizona 1:05 p.m. FOX
Sunday, October 8 @ Indianapolis 10:00 a.m. FOX
*Sunday, October 15 @ Washington 10:00 a.m. FOX
*Sunday, October 22 Dallas 1:05 p.m. FOX
*Sunday, October 29 @ Philadelphia 10:00 a.m. FOX
*Sunday, November 5 Arizona 1:05 p.m. FOX
*Sunday, November 12 New York Giants 1:25 p.m. FOX
Sunday, November 19 BYE
*Sunday, November 26 Seattle 1:05 p.m. FOX
*Sunday, December 3 @ Chicago 10:00 a.m. CBS
*Sunday, December 10 @ Houston 10:00 a.m. FOX
*Sunday, December 17 Tennessee 1:25 p.m. CBS
*Sunday, December 24 Jacksonville 1:05 p.m. CBS
*Sunday, December 31 @ Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX