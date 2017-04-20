Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead In His Car In Los Angeles

April 20, 2017 9:03 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Cuba Gooding Sr., father of the Oscar-winning actor, was found dead Thursday of a possible overdose. The former soul singer was 72.

Cuba Gooding Sr. Sings

Cuba Gooding, Sr. of The Main Ingredient performs on July 10, 2013 in Atlanta. (Chris McKay via Getty Images)

Gooding was found in his car, which was parked along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

TMZ reports the fire department was unable to resuscitate him. Empty liquor containers were found in the car and police suspect an overdose as the cause of death.

Gooding Sr. was famous in his own right as a member of the seventies music group The Main Ingredient.

