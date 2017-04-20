Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead In His Car In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Cuba Gooding Sr., father of the Oscar-winning actor, was found dead Thursday of a possible overdose. The former soul singer was 72.
Gooding was found in his car, which was parked along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
TMZ reports the fire department was unable to resuscitate him. Empty liquor containers were found in the car and police suspect an overdose as the cause of death.
Gooding Sr. was famous in his own right as a member of the seventies music group The Main Ingredient.
