DIY Mother’s Day Dinner Recipes

By Deb Flomberg

One of the best ways to show mom you care on Mother’s Day is to head to the kitchen, roll up your sleeves and prepare her a delicious, well-deserved meal. She’ll appreciate your time and efforts spent over the stove, and you’ll get to treat the woman you love most to a homemade gift that includes time spent together enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Wary of your lack of experience in the kitchen? There’s no need to be nervous about tackling the cooking on the big day if you choose the right recipes. Here are five simple recipes for modern takes on classic dishes that mom is sure to love this Mother’s Day.

Easy Breakfast Quiche

Quiche is a very easy way to create a meal for the whole family, and it’s perfect for that breakfast-in-bed morning that mom is craving. You can adjust this recipe to fit anything mom loves. If she’s not a fan of bacon, simply leave it out or substitute ham or kielbasa. Throw in any veggies she loves and any cheese she prefers. You can use this very easy version as a base to create the perfect meal for mom.

Ingredients

1 store-bought pie crust

6 large eggs

6 slices of bacon (cooked and chopped)

¾ cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup baby Portobello mushrooms (chopped)

1 cup red onion (chopped)

Salt and pepper

1 handful fresh thyme (chopped)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream. Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir well. Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust. Bake for 30 – 40 minutes. Your quiche is done when you insert a knife in the center and it comes out clean. Sprinkle the top of the finished quiche with a bit of crumbled bacon.

Eggs Benedict with easy Hollandaise Sauce

Another great classic breakfast that mom will love, eggs Benedict is easier to make than you think. It all comes down to a simple and delicious Hollandaise sauce that you can make in your blender.

Ingredients

Hollandaise

10 Tablespoons unsalted butter

3 egg yolks

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

Eggs Benedict

4 slices Canadian bacon

4 eggs

2 English Muffins

Butter

Directions

Hollandaise Sauce

Melt the butter. Put the egg yolks, lemon juice and salt into a blender. Blend on medium for 30 seconds until well blended. Turn blender down to its lowest setting and slowly pour the hot melted butter into the blender while it continues to blend on low. Be sure to go very slowly so the eggs don’t curdle. Add salt and more lemon juice to taste.

Eggs Benedict

Poach the eggs in boiling water. Toast the English Muffins. Butter the English muffins, place a slice of Canadian bacon on each and top with a poached egg on each. Pour a spoonful of your homemade Hollandaise sauce onto the eggs.

Fresh Arugula And Salmon Salad

When lunch time comes on the big day, she might want something light, yet filling. This salad made with a classic vinaigrette dressing and spicy arugula is perfect for mid-day. You can make the dressing ahead of time and assemble it quickly, and she’ll be super impressed with this take on a filling and healthy salad.

Ingredients

1 scallion chopped

1 lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 large bunch arugula

2 radishes (sliced thin)

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons feta cheese

4 ounces sliced smoked salmon

Directions

For the dressing, combine the mustard, scallion and the juice of the lemon in a small bowl. Whisk slowly and pour the olive oil in as you whisk, dripping a bit at a time until well blended. Add salt and pepper to taste. Assemble the salad, using all the rest of the ingredients, and top with the dressing. Toss to coat and enjoy.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Whether you need a hearty side for dinner or you want to make this the main course, mom will love these delicious stuffed mushrooms. This is another recipe you can customize to suit her tastes, as mushrooms provide a great base for just about any flavor you like.

Ingredients

6 Portobello mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

½ onion, diced

1 clove of garlic, smashed and chopped

3 tablespoons cream cheese

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 strips of thick-cut bacon

Directions

Cook the bacon until crispy. While bacon is cooking, remove stems from mushrooms, set the mushroom caps aside and chop the stems finely. Drain bacon, chop finely and set aside. Add butter to the same pan with the bacon drippings. Stir in the mushroom stems, onion and garlic. Cook until the onion is caramelized, about 15 minutes. Remove the onion mixture from heat and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the bacon, cream cheese, blue cheese and breadcrumbs to the bowl. Mix well until everything is combined. Stuff the mixture into the mushroom caps and place into a 13×9 inch baking dish. Bake until everything is lightly browned and bubbling on top, about 15 minutes.

Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

No Mother’s Day would be compete without a great dessert, and you don’t have to be afraid of baking for this fun adaptation of a classic treat. Use a non-stick muffin tin (or silicon if you’ve got it) to ensure the mini cakes come out just right.

Ingredients

1 can pineapple slices (with juice saved)

1/3 cup butter (melted)

1 cup brown sugar

9 maraschino cherries, halved

1 box store-bought yellow cake mix

Directions