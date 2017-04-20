Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic Kicks Off Summer Tour In Oakland

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Nile Rodgers are joining forces for a summer tour.
Dubbed the 2054 The Tour, the run will kick off on July 12th in Oakland. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time.
“Nile Rodgers and Chic are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”
“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” added Nile Rodgers.
Check out the full tour itinerary below:
7/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
7/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
7/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
7/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
7/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
8/4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
8/5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
8/9 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center
8/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
8/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
8/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
8/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
8/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
8/22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
