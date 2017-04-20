San Quentin Death Row Inmate Slashes Corrections Officer In Face

SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — A condemned inmate at San Quentin State Prison attacked a corrections officer with an inmate-made knife Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The unidentified officer suffered a severe facial injury and received treatment at a local hospital, CDCR spokeswoman Terry Thornton said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Inmate Anthony Delgado, 49, was having a medical examination when he attacked the corrections officer with an inmate-manufactured weapon just after 9 a.m. in the prison’s Adjustment Center – one of five units that house condemned inmates at San Quentin, Thornton said.

Delgado was sentenced to death on June 21, 2000 for the first-degree murder of California State Prison, Corcoran inmate Frank Mendoza in 1998 and the first-degree murder of inmate James Mahoney at the same prison in 1999, according to the CDCR.

Delgado also was sentenced in Lassen County in 1998 to a life sentence for resisting or deterring an officer with a threat of violence and battery on a non-inmate.

Delgado also served prison terms for receiving stolen property and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, second-degree burglary and assault with a firearm, according to the CDCR.

