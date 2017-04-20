Santa Cruz Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Sex With Teen Girl

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old Santa Cruz man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, Santa Cruz police said Thursday.

Shawn Michael Cox was arrested on April 6 after the teen and her family came forward to law enforcement about the alleged relationship, which police said started on social media and led to a two-week consensual sexual relationship.

Police said that Cox knew the girl was in middle school when their relationship began.

Detectives used a ruse to set up a meeting with Cox and arrested him when he arrived at the meeting location.

Since his arrest, police detectives have interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and looked for other victims. From interviewing people who associated with Cox, police have found one other victim, a girl, and believe there are others.

Cox was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of sodomy and sexual intercourse, oral copulation and digital penetration with a minor. He is being held on $150,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Santa Cruz police investigators at (831) 420-5820.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.