Man Arrested After Pursuit, Crash In Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police arrested a man Wednesday in Santa Rosa after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, then crashed and fled the scene.

According to police, at 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Kohl’s store located at 3746 Airway Drive on a report of a theft.

At the scene, store employees provided officers with a description of the suspect, who had fled the scene, as well as a license plate number of the black Honda Accord he was driving. A license plate check determined that the Honda was stolen from San Francisco.

Officers soon located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Coddingtown Mall located at 733 Coddingtown Center. Officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle, and about 10 minutes later the suspect returned with stolen property from the mall, police said.

The suspect drove off, and undercover officers followed him in order to conduct a high-risk stop. The suspect, however, proceeded south onto U.S. Highway 101 and refused to yield to officers, police said.

According to police, a pursuit ensued and the suspect took a downtown exit, then headed west and got onto state Highway 12 from Dutton Avenue.

The suspect continued toward Fulton Road at a high speed and crashed into another vehicle. The other driver was uninjured, police said.

The suspect then continued south on South Wright Road where he lost control and overturned the stolen vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away by officers, police said.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jesse Dean Green, said he was homeless and traveled between San Francisco and Sonoma County. He suffered moderate injuries from the collision and was treated on scene, then transported to a local hospital, police said.

Once Green is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of numerous offenses, including evading officers, hit and run, vehicle theft, possessing stolen property and violating probation, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.