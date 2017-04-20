Skrillex Blames Tesla’s Elon Musk For Traffic Stop

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Police pulled over Skrillex Wednesday night, for playing his music too loud. Once the cop discovered the DJ did not have his ID on him while driving his Tesla, they slapped on some handcuffs.

A fan video caught the whole ordeal on tape. Once the officers realized who he was, they took off the handcuffs, issuing the DJ tickets for a noise violation and driving without proper ID.

Taking to social media after the experience, Skrillex jokingly blamed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, writing “Leave it to me to play my music ‘too loud’ ..these new demos are 🔥 tho @elonmusk” and “@elonmusk ur system in the tesla model x is just too 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

He continued, clarifying, “Just to be clear , I got pulled over for playing my music too loud … but handcuffed because I didn’t have my ID on me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”

Check out the posts below:

Leave it to me to play my music "too loud" ..these new demos are 🔥 tho @elonmusk https://t.co/E6vob2j1ir — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

.@elonmusk ur system in the tesla model x is just too 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

Just to be clear , I got pulled over for playing my music too loud … but handcuffed because I didn't have my ID on me ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

