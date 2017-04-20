Terrorist Taken Down By 3 Americans Is Clint Eastwood’s Next Movie

(CBS SF) – Filmmaker Clint Eastwood is set to make his next movie about the three Americans who took down a terrorist attempting to kill passengers on a high-speed Paris-bound train.

The film titled The 15:17 to Paris is based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes. Along with journalist Jeffrey E. Stern, the book is written by the three Americans, Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University, Spencer Stone, a National Guardsman from Roseburg, Oregon and Alek Skarlatos from Carmichael, California.

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Honorees Anthony Sadler and Airman First Class Spencer Stone, actor/director Clint Eastwood, and honoree Specialist Alek Skarlatos attend Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Spike TV)

(L-R) Honorees Anthony Sadler and Airman First Class Spencer Stone, actor/director Clint Eastwood, and honoree Specialist Alek Skarlatos (credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

While traveling around Europe, Sadler, Stone and Skarlatos boarded an Amsterdam to Paris train, when they heard breaking glass and a gunshot. Sadler said they saw a train employee running down the aisle followed by a man with an automatic rifle.

The gunman, later identified as Ayoub El-Khazzani was cocking his weapon to shoot when Stone tackled him down to the ground. Skarlatos jumped in and managed to wrestle the gun away from the assailant. El-Khazzani then pulled out a boxcutter and then stabbed Stone several times. Sadler jumped in and the three began to beat the gunman until he was unconscious.

Under custody with the French counter-terrorism police, the 26-year-old El-Khazzani was confirmed to have ties to radical Islam.

The three childhood friends eventually returned home to America and received a heroes’ welcome.

Eastwood will direct and produce the film with newcomer Dorothy Blyskal set to screen write. Similar to Sully with Tom Hanks and American Sniper with Bradley Cooper, The 15:17 to Paris marks Eastwood’s third movie based on actual extraordinary events surrounding average people.

According to Variety, Eastwood hopes to get the film underway by the end of the year.

