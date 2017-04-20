Video: Warriors React To Game 2 Win

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Warriors blew out the Trail Blazers 110-81 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
Golden State’s defense held Portland to just 35 points in the 2nd half and limited the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to 23 points, compared to 75 in Game 1.
Stephen Curry led a balanced attack on offense with 19 points.
Golden State played without Kevin Durant, who is sidelined with a strained left calf. Rookie Patrick McCaw started in his place and finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds in 34 minutes.
The bench was productive for the second straight game. JaVale McGee had 15 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. Ian Clark continues to have success against the Blazers. He chipped in 13 points.