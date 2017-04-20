Watch Korn’s 12 Year-Old Bassist Tye Trujillo Shred Like a Pro

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – After being widely reported that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye would fill for Korn’s Fieldy on select international dates fans around the world have been hungry to see if this kid could actually shred like his old man. Now, thanks to the band’s official Colombia fan group, professionally shot video has been posted showing the little tyke murdering his bass on stage and banging his head like a seasoned baller.

The band tapped the pint-sized player to join them after long-time bassist Fieldy pulled out of the tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Watch the younger Trujillo play with Korn below:

Kicking off our Latin American tour in Bogota with Tye Trujillo. We love you, Colombia! 🤘🇨🇴 Tickets: Korn.com/tour A post shared by Korn (@korn_official) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

