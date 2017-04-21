Madison Bumgarner Hurt In Dirt Bike Accident, Lands On DL

(KPIX 5) — The Giants sluggish start to the 2017 season got worse Friday when they placed All-Star pitcher Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list.

The team announced that Bumgarner sustained bruised ribs and a sprained AC joint in his pitching shoulder after a dirt biking accident yesterday. According to a press release, he is out of the hospital and resting at the team hotel in Denver.

This is the first time Bumgarner has been placed on the disabled list since he joined the club in 2010.

The Giants play a 3-game weekend series starting tonight against the Rockies. Bumgarner was not scheduled to pitch at Coors Field.

Bumgarner has yet to win a game this season despite a respectable 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in four starts. He became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to hit two home runs on Opening Day.

The Giants are currently in last place in the National League West.