Novato Woman Arrested For DUI After Passing Police Car At 100 MPH

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma arrested a Novato woman on suspicion of DUI after a pursuit early Friday morning.

Macy Keovilay, 29, was driving a Volkswagen Passat with its headlights off at more than 100 mph when she passed a Petaluma police officer on southbound U.S. Highway 101 south of East Washington Street around 2 a.m., Sgt. Ron Klein said.

The Passat exited the highway and drove north on North McDowell Boulevard, and another police officer saw the Passat driving 60 mph as it approached Old Redwood Highway, Klein said.

Keovilay lost control of the Passat, drove over the center median of Old Redwood Highway, and ran from the car toward a business where she was found a short time later, Klein said.

A 29-year-old Novato man riding in the Passat remained in the vehicle and later identified Keovilay as the driver, Klein said.

Keovilay was arrested for DUI after a breath test showed her blood-alcohol level was above the 0.08 percent level that is considered intoxicated, Klein said.

