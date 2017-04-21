Person Struck By Stray Gunfire Inside Hayward Home During Police Shooting

BREAKING: Major Power Outage In San FranciscoLIVE KCBS Traffic Map

April 21, 2017 4:50 PM
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 22000 block of Rockaway Lane at 12:18 p.m. Friday, police said.

One person inside a residence in that block was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Hayward police said there is an ongoing investigation into the shooting so they aren’t releasing any additional information at this time.

They said anyone who saw the shooting should call Detective Robert Purnell at (510) 293-7074.

