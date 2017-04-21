Pinole Man Hit In Face With Crowbar During Home Invasion Robbery

April 21, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Home Invasion Robbery, Pinole

PINOLE (CBS SF) — A Pinole resident was hit in the face with a crowbar during a robbery at his home Friday morning, police said.

At 9:45 a.m. officers went to the 2700 block of Garrity Court because someone called them and said three suspects kicked in the front door of a home and went inside.

According to police, two of the suspects went into the victim’s bedroom and told him to give them money.

They shoved the victim and hit him in the face with a crow bar as they made their demands, police said. The crow bar cut the victim’s face.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet and left the home. A witness described the suspects as three black men in their 20s wearing jeans and dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up, according to police.

The witness said that the suspects left the area in a gold 4-door American-made vehicle such as an early 2000s Buick. The vehicle was seen going north on Ponderosa Trail.

Anyone with more information about the robbery is asked to call Pinole police at (510) 724-8950.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia