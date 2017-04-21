Power Outage Shuts Down Cable Cars; BART Station In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A power outage forced the closure of BART’s Montgomery Station in San Francisco during Friday’s morning rush hour and knocked out traffic lights from Union Square to the Marina District and the city’s famed cable car lines.

An alert from the transit agency advised passengers of a closure “due to a technical problem with PG&E” and advise commuters to take buses to their location in the downtown area.

Stn closure at MONT due to a technical prob with pg & e. Pls take muni on st level. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 21, 2017

The Montgomery station is a key stop all BART lines coming into the city. Cable car lines were also knocked out of service.

The San Francisco Office of Emergency offices in the Fillmore District was knocked off line by the outage, officials said.

Meanwhile, the power outage was causing chaos on the streets of San Francisco where as many as 90,000 customer may be without electricity.

Mon Alicia took to twitter to comment: “I always thought The Big One would throw San Francisco into mass chaos. I’m learning a large scale downtown power outage does the same.”

Traffic lights were also reportedly out from San Francisco’s Union Square to the Marina District. Power was also out in San Francisco’s Presidio.

PG&E said its was dispatching crews to address the outage.

#SFPD is working with @PGE4Me, @sfmta_muni & other partners to address the power outage affecting portions of #SF. Expect transit delays. pic.twitter.com/BKcCESmkyN — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 21, 2017

A similar outage was being reported in New York City impacting its subway system.