Rescued Horse, Rider Get A Chance To Thank Firefighters Who Saved Them

April 22, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County Fire Department, Castro Valley, Clydesdale, Daniel, Leah Feliz, Rescue, reunion

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A Clydesdale horse named Daniel was reunited Saturday with firefighters that rescued him and his trainer from a ravine in Castro Valley last summer, according to Alameda County fire officials.

During an evening ride on June 15, the 2,200-pound equine accidentally stepped off a single-track trail and lost his balance sending him and his trainer, Leah Feliz, down a steep ravine.

Fire officials said Daniel was initially trapped in the trees, with Leah being stuck on the rocks below. Both were seriously injured.

In a statement from East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, President Allison Lindquist said Leah was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, while firefighters worked for over five hours to safely remove Daniel from the tree.

After a second rescue, Daniel was eventually taken to the University of California at Davis Large Animal Veterinary Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Daniel and Leah met with their rescuers Saturday at Rancho De Los Amigos Ranch located at 12350 Cull Canyon Rd., where Daniel calls home.

Fire officials said both he and Leah are doing well.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jan Van Dusen says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    The firefighters who stayed, and worked, an additional 5 hours until they had rescued the horse too are heroes. Saving an animal’s life whenever possible is always worth the effort. Thank you!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia