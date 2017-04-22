San Francisco Firefighter Hurt In 1-Alarm Fire At Abandoned School

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday morning at an abandoned school in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood, fire officials said.
The one-alarm fire was reported at 10:53 a.m. at 456 Cambridge St. The school was described as a two-story concrete building.
The fire was under control at 11:13 a.m. According to fire officials, the firefighter is in stable condition.
