San Francisco Firefighter Hurt In 1-Alarm Fire At Abandoned School

April 22, 2017 11:44 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday morning at an abandoned school in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood, fire officials said.

The one-alarm fire was reported at 10:53 a.m. at 456 Cambridge St. The school was described as a two-story concrete building.

The fire was under control at 11:13 a.m. According to fire officials, the firefighter is in stable condition.

