Thousands In SF Join Nationwide March For Science On Earth Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Tens of thousands hit the streets of San Francisco Saturday to march for science.

The event was part of a nationwide call to action planned to coincide with Earth Day.

Protesters hoped President Trump hears their message as they marched together in the name of science and spoke out against federal budget cuts that threaten scientific research.

Right now, there’s a proposal in Washington that would slash the EPA’s budget by 31% in fiscal year 2018.

“Science is under threat more than it ever has been,” said biologist Dr. Jess Porter Abate.

“I’m not okay with Trump de-funding science, said Lynda Sanjuro-Rutter. “We’re a culture that’s moved forward because of science and it’s a big step backwards.”

Despite a lot of anti-Trump rhetoric, event speaker Adam Savage told the crowds that the need to protect science isn’t just a matter of conservatives versus liberals.

“The enemy of science isn’t politics or a party or an ideology or a law — it is bias, and bias is everywhere,” said the former co-host of Mythbusters. “Science is the rigorous elimination of bias. That is a good thing.”

Many at the rally also spoke out against the Trump administration’s executive orders on immigration. They marched as a way to support those scientists who want to come – or stay – in America to continue their work.

“It’s not President Trump and his administration’s attack on science,: said Comedian/writer Baratunde Thurston. “I think it’s also about making sure that the people who practice science look like the world that they’re practicing on.”

While organizers were thrilled with Saturday’s turnout, they hope people maintain this sentiment and advocate for science not just on Earth Day, but every day of the year.