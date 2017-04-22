Warriors Make 17-Point Comeback To Take Game 3 From Portland, 119-113

PORTLAND (CBS SF/AP) — No Steve Kerr, no Kevin Durant, no Shaun Livingston and no Matt Barnes, but the Warriors still managed to beat Portland 119-113, after being down as much as 17 points.

After Saturday night’s win, Golden State leads the Trail Blazers 3 games to zip.

Coach Kerr stayed in due to illness so Assistant Coach Mike Brown went to the Moda Center.

After a dismal start, it took just a few minutes for the Warriors to close the gap with just over six minutes left in the fourth.

Andre Iguodala and Javale McGee delivered a series of amazing dunks and Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry came through to seal the deal.

A dunk from Noah Vonleh put Portland within four at 110-106 with 1:29 left, but Curry answered with a 3-pointer, sending fans streaming for the exits.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 32 points, while Damian Lillard added 31.

Curry scored 34 points, and Thompson added 24.

Now, the Warriors will try to finish it off in Game 4 in Portland on Monday. No word yet as to whether Kerr will coach or Durant will be able to play after his left calf strain.



