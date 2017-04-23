Bay Area Refinery To Pay $340,000 To Settle Air Quality Lawsuit

April 23, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Air Pollution, BAAQMD, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Benicia, Environment, Valero, Valero Refinery

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A refinery in Benicia has agreed to pay $340,000 to settle a case alleging it violated air quality rules, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Friday.

Valero Refining Inc. agreed to pay the $340,000 to settle 28 alleged violations, most of which occurred in 2014. Air district officials said the violations were corrected soon after they were found.

Air quality rules are meant to keep harmful pollution out of Bay Area air, according to air district officials.

The money paid by the refinery will be used by the air district to pay for inspections and for enforcing air quality rules such as the ones that led to the settlement.

The BAAQMD is responsible for keeping the nine-county Bay Area’s air clean.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia