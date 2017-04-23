Bay Area Refinery To Pay $340,000 To Settle Air Quality Lawsuit

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A refinery in Benicia has agreed to pay $340,000 to settle a case alleging it violated air quality rules, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Friday.
Valero Refining Inc. agreed to pay the $340,000 to settle 28 alleged violations, most of which occurred in 2014. Air district officials said the violations were corrected soon after they were found.
Air quality rules are meant to keep harmful pollution out of Bay Area air, according to air district officials.
The money paid by the refinery will be used by the air district to pay for inspections and for enforcing air quality rules such as the ones that led to the settlement.
The BAAQMD is responsible for keeping the nine-county Bay Area’s air clean.
