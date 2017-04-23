Kerr’s Bad Back Becomes Warriors Biggest Worry

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr worrisome back has become a major concern for the Warriors as it appears he may have to miss the rest of the first-round playoff series against Portland.

Kerr wasn’t on the bench for Golden State’s come-from-behind 119-113 victory in Game 3 Saturday night and his absence may be extended to the rest of the best-of-seven series.

Assistant Mike Brown, who is a former NBA head coach and an assistant in San Antonio, took over for Kerr.

Forward Andre Iguodala said Brown did a good job, particularly when the team fell behind early.

“I think he did a really good job of keeping his poise,” Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area after the game. “It’s a different environment for him. He’s San Antonio system guy. He’s done a really good job embracing our system, how our culture is. It’s not as strict, but it works for us. He didn’t waiver at all.”

But the team is very concerned about Kerr.

“He’s obviously going through a lot physically,” Stephen Curry told reporters after the game, “That’s first and foremost for him to take care of himself, make sure he’s on the road to recovery and feeling like himself.”

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year missed the morning shootaround, and the team announced about three hours before the game against the Portland that Kerr would not be on the sidelines.

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland, and Kerr clearly wasn’t feeling well then.

The 51-year-old still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise’s run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with symptoms such as headaches, nausea and an aching neck. He hadn’t missed a game this season, though he did miss two shootarounds.

Despite his prolonged absence, the Warriors went 73-9 last season and played in the NBA championship game. Kerr was named Coach of the Year.

