Marin Credit Card Thief Goes On Buying Spree

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County deputies were searching for a pair of credit card thieves who went on a shopping spree with credit cards stolen from a car in Woodacre.
The sheriff’s office said a total of four credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in Woodacre and later used at a Nordstrom and Macy’s department stores in Corte Madera. He later tried using the cards at a Target in Marin City.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was caught on video using the stolen cards, eventually racking up over $5,000 in fraudulent charges during his shopping spree.
Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact Deputy Chris Gullet at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.