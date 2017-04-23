Marin Credit Card Thief Goes On Buying Spree

April 23, 2017 8:11 AM
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County deputies were searching for a pair of credit card thieves who went on a shopping spree with credit cards stolen from a car in Woodacre.

The sheriff’s office said a total of four credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in Woodacre and later used at a Nordstrom and Macy’s department stores in Corte Madera. He later tried using the cards at a Target in Marin City.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was caught on video using the stolen cards, eventually racking up over $5,000 in fraudulent charges during his shopping spree.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact Deputy Chris Gullet at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.

